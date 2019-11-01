BlizzCon 2019 is a critical year for Blizzard. After a year spent hopping from one controversy to the next, expectations are sky high as Blizzard is rumored to announce Diablo 4, a story-based Overwatch campaign, and a new World of Warcraft expansion. This could be the biggest BlizzCon for new games in a long time. And then there's the strong likelihood of attendees protesting Blizzard over its Hong Kong debacle.

We'll be there watching it all play out, and you can watch along online to catch the big BlizzCon 2019 announcements on Friday and the deep dives into individual games on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know to get up to speed.

How to watch BlizzCon 2019

BlizzCon 2019 starts at 11am PT on Friday, November 1, 2019, and continues through to Saturday.

Like every year, the full BlizzCon 2019 livestream is only available to those who purchase a Virtual Ticket for $50. It's a steep price, but it does include unrestricted access to the entire show, including tournaments, a dozen developer panels for different games, and a host of in-game goodies for all of Blizzard's games.

The opening ceremony, where the biggest announcements will likely be teased, is free to watch for everyone and will be broadcast on Blizzard's Twitch channel as well as YouTube. The opening ceremony starts at 11am PT on Friday, November 1.

The opening ceremony will be followed by several panels that are expected to go in-depth on Blizzard's newly announced games, like Diablo 4, and others like Hearthstone and World of Warcraft. Those are only available to Virtual Ticket holders.

You can find the full schedule here.

What panels should I watch at BlizzCon 2019?

Here are the big events that you probably won't want to miss.

Friday:

Opening ceremony (11am PT) - should have all the biggest announcements and new trailers.

should have all the biggest announcements and new trailers. Four back-to-back unannounced panels (12:30pm - 4:15pm PT) - These unannounced main-stage panels will likely be focused on Blizzard's unannounced games like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

These unannounced main-stage panels will likely be focused on Blizzard's unannounced games like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. Hearthstone update (5:15pm - 6pm PT) - Likely a deeper dive into Hearthstone's next expansion.

Saturday:

World of Warcraft Update (11:15am - 12pm PT) - A closer look at World of Warcraft's next expansion (and hopefully an update on WoW Classic too).

A closer look at World of Warcraft's next expansion (and hopefully an update on WoW Classic too). Unannounced panel (12:15am - 1pm PT) - Likely another deeper look at an unannounced game (probably Diablo Immortal or another mobile game).

Likely another deeper look at an unannounced game (probably Diablo Immortal or another mobile game). Overwatch Update (1:15pm - 2pm PT) - An update on the future of Overwatch.

An update on the future of Overwatch. Unannounced panel (2:15pm - 3pm PT) - Another unannounced panel for what is likely an unannounced game.

Another unannounced panel for what is likely an unannounced game. Warcraft 3: Reforged Update (3:15pm - 4pm PT) - A deeper look at Warcraft 3: Reforged.

What to expect from BlizzCon 2019

Expectations for BlizzCon 2019 couldn't be higher after a year of controversies, cancellations, and layoffs. According to a report by Kotaku, Blizzard is hoping to make a big comeback by stacking its show full of big announcements that'll hopefully win back the favor of its fans.

We've rounded up some of our biggest predictions here, but in the past few weeks numerous leaks have hinted at what's to come. Here's what to expect:

Diablo 4 is pretty much an inevitability, though no one really knows what it'll actually be.

Overwatch 2 is supposedly getting a story-based co-op campaign similar to Left 4 Dead.

World of Warcraft is getting a new expansion themed around the Shadowlands and the Old Gods.

Diablo Immortal will get a more in-depth reveal. There's also a possibility of another mobile game based on World of Warcraft showing up.

Protests over Blizzard's decision to punish a Hearthstone grandmaster for supporting the Hong Kong protests in an interview are very likely.