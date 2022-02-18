Walton Goggins signs up to star in Amazon's Fallout series

By published

The noted character actor will play a ghoul, possibly named Ghoul.

Walton Goggins
(Image credit: CBS photo archive (Getty Images))
Audio player loading…

Amazon's Fallout television series just got a whole lot more credible, as Deadline has revealed that noted character actor Walton Goggins has signed on to play a lead role.

Details on Goggins' character haven't been revealed, but according to the report he'll be playing "Ghoul," although I suspect that will actually prove to be a ghoul, the long-lived mutants who make up a significant portion of Fallout's post-nuclear world. I can kind of see it:

Image 1 of 2

Fallout 4

Walton Ghoul (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Walton Ghoul

Image 2 of 2

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins (Image credit: CBS photo archive (Getty Images))

It's not just physical similarities that make the casting noteworthy. Goggins has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike for his career in film and television, and has earned award nominations for performances in shows and movies including The Shield, Justified, Sons of Anarchy, The Hateful Eight, and Django Unchained. He also makes a pretty good Marvel movie villain.

Amazon's Fallout series is being produced by Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy through their Kilter Films production company. Bethesda's Todd Howard and Jason Altman are also onboard as executive producers. Goggins is the first actor to be named to play in the series, which was announced back in 2020. Production is set to begin this year, but so far there's still no sign of a release date.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments