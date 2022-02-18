Walton Goggins signs up to star in Amazon's Fallout series

Audio player loading…

Amazon's Fallout television series just got a whole lot more credible, as Deadline has revealed that noted character actor Walton Goggins has signed on to play a lead role.

Details on Goggins' character haven't been revealed, but according to the report he'll be playing "Ghoul," although I suspect that will actually prove to be a ghoul, the long-lived mutants who make up a significant portion of Fallout's post-nuclear world. I can kind of see it:

Image 1 of 2 Walton Ghoul (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks) Walton Ghoul Image 2 of 2 Walton Goggins (Image credit: CBS photo archive (Getty Images))

It's not just physical similarities that make the casting noteworthy. Goggins has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike for his career in film and television, and has earned award nominations for performances in shows and movies including The Shield, Justified, Sons of Anarchy, The Hateful Eight, and Django Unchained. He also makes a pretty good Marvel movie villain.

Amazon's Fallout series is being produced by Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy through their Kilter Films production company. Bethesda's Todd Howard and Jason Altman are also onboard as executive producers. Goggins is the first actor to be named to play in the series, which was announced back in 2020. Production is set to begin this year, but so far there's still no sign of a release date.