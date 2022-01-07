Amazon's Fallout series begins production this year

Audio player loading…

The Fallout TV series is finally on its way as Amazon Prime Video announces several key roles for the project. Directors, showrunners, and production teams are coming together to finally bring Bethesda's wasteland to life on the small screen.

Deadline reports that Jonathan Nolan will be directing the first episode Amazon’s adaptation of the Fallout series, which will be produced by Nolan and fellow Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's Kilter Films. Along with Westworld, Nolan is known for creating Person of Interest, as well as working with his older brother Christopher Nolan on films like Interstellar, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Also on the team are Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, serving as the series' showrunners. Robertson-Dworet co-wrote Captain Marvel, while was executive producer on several great comedy shows, including Portlandia and Silicon Valley. Executive producers include Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham (another Westworld alum), as well as Todd Howard representing Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. That's quite the table.

We've known the Fallout series has been in development for some time now. After a months-long process, Amazon Studios secured the license to make a series in 2020. It then posted a very on-brand teaser for the project, showing a TV and the classic 'Please Stand By' screen we know and love. Of course, projects like this take time—especially when we’re in the middle of a pandemic—so it's no surprise that it’s taken two years to even enter production officially.

The setup remains a mystery though. Obviously we're going to be watching a series about post-apocalyptic America, with vaults and blue outfits and probably some cannibal raiders, but where and when it's set is still being kept under wraps. No actors have been announced, either.