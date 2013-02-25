More Walking Dead possibly releasing before second season

Telltale previously said the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead's continued tale can go in any direction , but eager fans might not have to wait until then for more of that sweet zombie-laden drama. Speaking to IGN , writer and former PC Gamer Editor-in-Chief Gary Whitta reveals the studio is considering working on some interstitial content between seasons to shorten the wait.

"I can tell you what you already know, which is season two is coming," Whitta says. "There's not much to say because it really is very early, and it's a way off. But, knowing that it's a way off, and knowing that people are hungry for more Walking Dead, there may very well be more Walking Dead from Telltale before season two. We may have a little something extra for you between season one and two."

Whitta didn't elaborate on the scope of the possible pre-season content, though Telltale's primary challenge probably lies with incorporating what players enjoyed best from the initial five episodes as a potential prologue for season two. Earlier this month, Telltale CEO Dan Connor didn't rule out crossover appearances of characters from the AMC TV show in future episodes.