Voting for ModDB's Mod of the Year Awards closes today

ModDB's 16th annual Mod of the Year Awards kicked off last month, revealing its top 100 shortlist on December 11. Voting for its overall winner closes later today, so now's your chance to cast your vote.

Last year, Stalker's Call of Chernobyl clinched first place, with SureAI's expansive Skyrim total conversion Enderal coming in second. Hearts of Iron 4's The Great War finished third, while my own favourite of the 2016 top ten, Brutal Doom 64, finished fifth.

This year, a host of neat mods feature—some of which were released this year, some of which have launched major updates this year, and some of which were simply announced this year. Within, you'll find the likes of XCOM 2's Long War 2, the recently renamed Fallout: New California, and C&C's Dawn of the Tiberium Age.

Less than 24 hours remain to vote for the Top 100 nominees in the 2017 Mod of the Year Awards! Vote for as many mods as you feel are deserving of being the ultimate winners this year! https://t.co/W1kQPKrvnk pic.twitter.com/JXcnZnNddPDecember 20, 2017

"Back for a 16th time, welcome to the 2017 Mod of the Year Awards," reads the blurb on the awards' voting page. "You will find no loot boxes, microtransactions, unlockables or DLC here—just amazing free mods made by dedicated creators for your enjoyment… Show your support and start smashing those vote buttons for your favorite mods (and if your favorite mod isn't listed encourage the team to add it ).

"Developers need to feel the overwhelming power and groundswell of support for mods, which drive so much creativity and goodwill in games of all shapes and sizes. There's been some huge releases this year, make your vote count and we look forward to seeing who will climb to the top, and be crowned the 2017 Mod of the Year."

Voting for ModDB's Top 100 of 2017 closes at 4pm PT/midnight GMT.