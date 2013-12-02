Voting begins for ModDB's 2013 Mod of the Year

There are 10,000 mods eligible to be nominated for ModDB's 2013 Mod of the Year award, and eight and half days in which to nominate. Which means, if you want to feel really confident in your selection, you'll need to play 50 mods per hour from now until the end of voting. As those diligent heroes embark on their impossible task, the rest of us can settle for hastily picking our vaguely remembered favourites, all while chuckling at the discovery of who's sponsoring this year's competition.

It's Origin. They're the sponsors of this year's competition. EA, of course, being world renowned for their acceptance and support of the modding community.

This is the first round of voting for ModDB's 2013 Mod of the Year (Sponsored by Origin). On every mod page, a voting button lets you register your support. These nominations will then be collected into a Top 100, due to be announced on the 11th of December. From that, the awards will be chosen, and revealed over the following dates:



Players Choice (Unreleased): 23rd December

Editors Choice Award: 24th December

Players Choice Mod of the Year: 25th of December

While this year has seen very little on the scale of DayZ or Black Mesa, there are some strong contenders. Crusader Kings 2's Game of Thrones mod offered countless stories of fantasy intrigue , Brutal Doom made the classic FPS as violent as your memory always thought it was, and Underhell: Chapter 1 was more inventive and surprising than most AAA games.

For more details, head to the Mod of the Year official micro-site . Sponsored by Origin. LOL.