Viscera Cleanup Detail hits early access, fulfills your compulsive cleaning fantasies

You know what I really love about violence? Dealing with the consequences! That's why I'm so excited to see that Viscera Cleanup Detail , the space station janitor simulation, is now available on Steam Early Access. The first-person mopper also has a new trailer, which celebrates some of the slapstick comedy inherent in such a horrible job.

The new launch trailer shows off the sad-if-you-think-too-hard-about-it world where you get to clean up after the gun-toting hero. For what was once given away as a free alpha, the team at Runestorm has added a bunch of features, including a multiplayer mode. Runestorm is also promising mod support, so we can expect to clean up recreations of our favorite battlefields after the community gets their rubber-gloved hands on it.

I just watched that trailer again, and boy, I would not make it as a space station janitor. I can barely clean my kitchen without threatening to burn it all down and move to a different city. My advice to these hardworking people is to cut their losses and drop this space station into the sun.

You can get in on the freshly mopped ground floor of Viscera Cleanup Detail by heading over to its Steam page . Buying in will also get you the Shadow Warrior and Santa's Rampage spin-offs.