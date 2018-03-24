Vermintide 2 made more money in its first two weeks than the original ever has

Co-op hack-and-slasher Warhammer: Vermintide 2's excellent combat and clever level design are translating into commercial success: the game has generated more revenue in the two weeks since it released than the original Vermintide has made in its lifetime, according to the chief executive of developer Fatshark, Martin Wahlund.

"Right now, we have outsold, in terms of revenue, the lifetime revenue of the original Vermintide, and on PC only," he told PCGamesInsider.biz (the game is yet to come out on consoles). Wahlund attributed the success to the support of the original's fan base alongside the fact that the sequel is simply a better game.

"If you do a follow-up to a game that was quite successful, which the first one was, you have the old audience, who come back and vouch for it, which gives you a headstart. So word of mouth spreads," he said. "It's also a much better game. We learnt a lot about giving people something to strive for. We have a different system by which players can get stuff. The core of the game is just better."

Whether or not it's a better game than the original is a matter for debate. It's by no means perfect, with bad matchmaking and some questionable design decisions around player progression. But, as Steven wrote in his review, the thrill of its combat more than makes up for those missteps. It will get even better later this month when Steam Workshop support arrives.

