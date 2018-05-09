Vampyr 4K system requirements revealed (Updated)

Update: Dontnod Entertainment unveiled Vampyr's minimum and recommended system requirements last month, which can be found in our original story below.

But should you want your crimson neck lacerations showcased in shiny 4K or thereabouts, Nvidia has now revealed the GeoForce hardware specs you'll want to shoot for.

Here's those:

Minimum System Requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Legacy GPU: GeForce GTX 660)

CPU: Intel Core i3-2130 (3.4 GHz)/AMD FX-4100 (3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)



Recommended System Requirements For 1920x1080, 60 FPS, High Preset Gameplay

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GeForce GTX 970

CPU: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)



Recommended System Requirements For 2560x1440, 60 FPS, High Preset Gameplay

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

CPU: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)



Recommended System Requirements For 4K, 60 FPS, High Preset Gameplay

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

CPU: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Hard Disk Space: 20GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bits)

With those, and with effects, material quality, post process quality, shadow quality, texture quality, and view distance, among other things adjusted to suit Ultra settings, you could, so says Nvidia, wind up with screenshots that look like these:

Vampyr is due June 5, 2018.

Original story:



Vampyr is Dontnod Entertainment's forthcoming action RPG about plagues and vampires and a doctor protagonist battling his newfound bloodthirsty affliction and the Hippocratic Oath.

It's a far cry from the studio's previous game Life Is Strange, then, but isn't without its narrative arms—best outlined in the following story short. Against a mellow slant on Blue Öyster Cult's Don't Fear the Reaper, here's that:

Not much in the way of actual in-game footage there, however I enjoyed Steven's hands-off impressions of an earlier build at last year's E3. And if you fancy capturing plague-ridden early 20th century London in all its gritty glory, here's Vampyr's minimum and recommended PC specs as per its Steam page:

Vampyr is due June 5, 2018. Check out our full coverage over here.