Valheim's mistlands tease some ancient, bronze bound stone ruins

The developers over at Iron Gate AB continue work apace on Valheim's Mistlands update, posting a new developer diary on Steam. (Though I'm sure they also took a small break and celebrated when the game hit 10 million copies sold.)

The diary, titled "Ancient Ruins Unearthed," includes an impressive look at some cyclopean stone ruins that will populate the Mistlands. We've seen their like before, in the swamps and half-built mountain towers, but those had a decidedly more grounded look. The massive ruins teased for Mistlands, however, are huge stone blocks bound in bronze bands riveted to the stone. They're somehow much more otherworldly than what other ruins Vikings have found around Valheim.

For my part, I'm wondering how these big ruins have anything to do with the equally-big spiders lurking about.

Alongside that, Valheim's team also posted a tease they stealth-released on social media. It's a little hare, an adorable thing that'll wander the Mistlands year round. Fast forward to the end of the video for a look at how the hare might live and move in the world.

