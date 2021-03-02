Valheim patch improves dedicated server latency, makes wolves less horny

Co-op Viking survival game Valheim continues to get frequent updates in Early Access. The latest patch (0.147.3) is mostly aimed at improving dedicated servers and, perhaps just as importantly, making wolves a bit less horny.

"Dedicated servers now always use direct connections instead of using Steam Datagram Relay (SDR)," read the patch notes. "This should result in much lower latency for most players."

The fix hopes to ease some of the connection issues that have cropped up in the wake of last week's patch. There are also some other interesting tweaks included. The Valheim's vendor's head animation should be a bit smoother, if that happened to be bothering you. There's been a "Bonemass puke-effect network fix," which is a fun sentence to read. There's a fix for people grabbing items (ores and metals, I'm guessing) just as they walk through portals, the sneaky devils.

And tamed wolves won't produce quite as many wolf cubs, which has apparently been an issue. I haven't tamed wolves yet myself but I certainly had my hands full with quickly-multiplying boars.

Here's the full list of patch notes:

Localization updates

Made Haldor head-turn smoother

Object network interpolation is skipped if object was far away, solved issue with network players flying through the air when entering dungeons & exiting portals etc

Added -public 1/0 flag to dedicated server again, Allows players to host local lan only servers

Join IP-button updated to allow for lan-connections (dedicated servers only) & added DNS support

Dedicated servers use directIP connection instead of SDR, solves issues with slow steam relays in some areas of the world

Bonemass puke-effect network fix

Updated Dedicated-server PDF manual

Prevent pickup items when entering portals

Lowered wolf procreation slightly

Lowered chance of boss trophy talking

That last one is nice. While I guess I'm tempting fate for mounting The Elder's head above my workshop, I probably don't need to get texted by him every single day: