Unreal Engine 4 architectural visualisation videos are staggeringly realistic

Normally when we're stunned into silence by a game engine, it's because its creators have rendered an impossibly complex sci-fi setting. At the very least, it's a really wrinkled old man's face. This, to my memory, is the first time it's happened because of a chair.

Over at the Unreal Engine forum, user "koola" has been testing out UE4. The results are, to state the obvious, amazingly realistic.

All of the above scenes were rendered at at least 30fps, using an i7-3770 and GTX670. That, of course, is helped by the lack of bullets, soldiermens, zombies or dragons—but nevertheless makes me feel slightly better about the capabilities of my own increasingly engine rig.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
