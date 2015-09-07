Ubisoft is making a videogame theme park

In a slight deviation from its usual business, Ubisoft has announced that it plans to open a theme park—I'm sorry, a 'next-generation' theme park—in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The studio envisions a 10,000 square meter indoor park with rides, shows, and more based on games and characters from the Ubisoft catalogue.

You can read more on Ubisoft's blog, but there's no info on specific rides. All we know is that Ubisoft Motion Pictures, which is creating the park in collaboration with a Malaysian theme park developer called RSG, has previously produced a ride under the Rabbids brand.

What other Ubisoft games and characters would lend themselves well to theme park attractions? The Assassin's Creed parkour park is obvious, but what about a Grow Home playground? A The Crew race track? A Watch Dogs petting zoo? A Zombi haunted house? A Splinter Cell lost-and-found?

Not tall enough for theme park rides? Don't worry, this 'next-generation' park won't be ready until 2020.