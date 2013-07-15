Ubisoft: Far Cry 4 is on its way

Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Tony Key has told Gamespot that Far Cry 3's success has already greenlit a sequel (though this one will probably have fewer laser dragons in it).

"We're totally psyched from [Far Cry 3],” Key said. “It's a great brand, and now it's got the recognition it deserves, so we're clearly going to make another one: more on that soon."

Key went on to talk about how Ubisoft's investing most of its time and resources into open world games, though you don't need to be a financial analyst to figure that one out. Both of Ubisoft's big new IPs, Watch_Dogs and The Division are open world. Add Far Cry and Assassin's Creed into the mix and it's enough to make you wonder when Splinter Cell or Prince of Persia will hit the open world.

Of course, Key didn't actually say when we'd actually hear more about Far Cry 4, so we'll just continue fighting our losing battle with the unstoppable beast known as the cassowary until that day arrives.