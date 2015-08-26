Twitch Plays Dark Souls has beaten the Taurus Demon

Twitch is still trying to complete Dark Souls, and it's making surprisingly good progress. That's thanks to a new 20-30 second delay after each player-instigated action, allowing the Twitch hivemind to coordinate moves in advance. When I said Twitch Plays Dark Souls could never win, that was before this new system was introduced. Now I'm pretty optimistic.

As the video above demonstrates, the system works well enough to allow the slaughter of the Taurus Demon – the second major boss in the game (for most players, anyway). The video is edited to remove instances of pausing, but is pretty interesting in the way it makes the game look... kinda easy?

I can't think of any major roadblocks for the playthrough until it reaches Anor Londo. How's it gonna handle those snipers? Or Ornstein and Smough? I can't wait to find out.