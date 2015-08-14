Twitch is playing Dark Souls, but it will not succeed

In the same way it did Pokemon, Twitch is trying to play Dark Souls. That's pretty cool, but it will not succeed. Why? Dark Souls is hard, is why. At the time of writing, the playable character is rolling headfirst into a wall, and ocassionally getting stuck in the menus. It's excruciating.

Excruciating, but oddly addictive to watch. In case you don't know how it works, Twitch Plays scenarios involve users typing commands in the comment section that correspond with in-game movements. If you can imagine every spectating Twitch user – or at least a sizeable chunk of them – trying to do that at once, then you are imagining utter chaos. That's exactly what this is, but the system nonetheless saw a full playthrough of Pokemon last year. Can it work with Dark Souls? I have no idea what the internet is capable of, and that's what scares me.

You can watch it below, but it will drive you mad. Cheers, Kotaku.

Watch live video from TwitchPlaysDark on www.twitch.tv