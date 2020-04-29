Popular

Twitch has put a stop to streamers farming Valorant beta drops

By

"This harms the integrity of our Drops Program."

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Twitch has updated its community guidelines to put a stop to streamers exploiting the 'Drops Program' that doles out Valorant closed beta access to viewers. It turns out that some of them have been tagging VODs running continuously as live to attract viewers. 

All Valorant streams now contain these drops, which is currently the only way for most people to gain access to the beta, which of course has resulted in lots and lots of streams and even more viewers. It's not surprising, then, that some streamers have started using unscrupulous methods to get a leg up on the competition. 

Game director Joe Ziegler commented on the change in policy, calling Twitch a "great ally" in assisting Riot during the beta. 

Cheers, Talkesport.

