Twitch Extensions will bring new 'interactive experiences' to streams

Twitch unveiled a new way for streamers to share "interactive experiences" with their audiences today called Twitch Extensions, which can be integrated directly into live video streams to help "grow the unique relationship between creators and their communities." Some Extensions, like Gear on Amazon and Kappa Pet, can be used on any channel, while others are designed for use with specific games including Hearthstone, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Destiny.

Twitch will offer 20 Extensions at launch, but product manager Ryan Lubinski said that it's an open platform, so anyone can build an Extension to suit their needs. "If you have an idea, you can make it a reality right on Twitch. Our timeline for adding extensions is immediate—the more interest from the community, the more extensions we’ll have," he said. Furthermore, Twitch isn't targeting specific games with Extensions, so the field is wide open: "If the community wants an Extension for a given game, Twitch Extensions allows them to build it."

The first 20 Twitch Extensions will be:

Gear on Amazon: This panel highlights Partners and Affiliates' favorite products on Amazon, making it easy for viewers to find and purchase them. It also helps fans support their favorite creators, since members of the Amazon Associates program earn commissions.

Hearthstone Match Ticker by Battlefy: Live ticker for Hearthstone tournaments on Battlefy.

Innkeeper: Interactive Hearth Overlay by Curse : Interactive deck overlay and card tooltips.

Isaac Tracker by Pretzel Tech: Allows viewers to view the level seed and details on items picked up while playing Binding of Isaac.

Kappa Pet by Porcupine : A virtual pet that lives on the channel page, which responds to viewers, evolves as the stream runs, and goes to sleep when the creator is offline.

Leaderboard by Muxy: Automatically displays the channel's top five cheerers.

Live Emote Reactions by Porcupine : Allows viewers to react by sharing emotes live.

Loyalty, Music, Polls & Games by Streamlabs : Shows loyalty points, receives song requests, displays polls, lets viewers enter giveaways, and host mini-games.

MasterOverwatch by Master Network : On-screen statistics overlay for Overwatch broadcasters.

OP.GG For League of Legends by OP.GG: Provides in-game statistics for creators, including summoner spells, runes, and masteries.

Overlay by Muxy: One stream overlay with many interactive apps.

Schedule by Layer One: Keep your community up to date on your scheduled Twitch events in their local timezone.

Smart Click Maps by ExMachima : Shows a "heatmap" of clicks, allowing viewers to suggest the creator's next move, card, or weapon by clicking directly on the video.

StreamLegends by Proletariat Inc: Fight monsters, loot treasure, build your channel's town and raid together.

Summoner Info by Legendary Builds : A summary of the creator's League of Legends player info with runes, masteries, most played champions, and recent ranked games.

Teams by GameWisp : Promote a Twitch team you belong to with the Teams panel.

TRN Battlegrounds (PUBG) Live Tracker by Tracker Network : Shows live updates of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds stats. Both Overlay and Panel options available.

: Tracks Destiny progress and loadout. TRN Rocket League Live Tracker by Tracker Network : Tracks Rocket League skill ratings.

"Game developers who see the value Extensions bring are already partnering with Extension developers to create interactivity that’s deeply integrated with the game being streamed," Lubinski said. "Some of our Extension developers ARE game developers, like Proletariat, creators of the StreamLegends game Extension."

Naturally, Extensions will also unlock new monetization opportunities for streamers. Lubinski said details will be revealed during the TwitchCon dev day on October 19, but the "first step" in that process will be the Gear on Amazon extension that will enable Twitch Partners and Affiliates to promote selected products from Amazon directly through the Twitch dashboard.

"Many Twitch creators currently use the Amazon Associates program to promote products, but this Extension streamlines the sign-up process and removes the need to manage messy hyperlinks," he explained. Once the Gear on Amazon extension is installed, the creator's list of featured products will appear as a widget on their Twitch channel page."

A rollout date hasn't been announced but Twitch said the new Extensions are "coming soon." Developers interested in learning how to build their own Extensions can get started at the dev.twitch.tv portal.