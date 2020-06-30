Turok 2, Dark Devotion, Grip, and more are free for Twitch Prime subscribers in July

July 1 is Canada Day, the day we celebrate the enactment of the British North America Act that created, let's be honest here, the better half of the continent's current political structure. It's also a day of celebration for Twitch Prime subscribers, as that's when a new batch of free games and related loot will be delivered to their metaphorical doorstep.

Here's what's coming for July:

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Dear Esther

Grip: Combat Racing

Kunai

Dark Devotion

All five games will become free for Prime subscribers on July 1, while four others will remain on the block until various points through the month:

Dream Daddy (July 3)

PictoQuest (July 10)

Mad Tracks (July 17)

Reus (July 24)

The first of three planned batches of more than 20 SNK classics is also still available, but they'll be up until December 31 so there's no screaming hurry on that. And as always, there is loot to be had, including a Warhammer 40K bundle for World of Warships, a weapon skins pack for Dauntless, the Cosplayer Slayer Master Collection for Doom Eternal, a Cerebral Explosion Exotic Bundle Drop for Destiny 2, a Runescape Premium Currency Pack, a Gibraltar Tribal Instinct skin for Apex Legends, and, to pick one more at random, 250 pieces of seaweed cow feed for Big Farm: Mobile Harvest.

(I did not realize this, but seaweed cow feed is a real thing: Including it as a dietary supplement for cows apparently reduces the production of methane during their digestive process, which according to Discover cuts down on the farting and thus reduces their contribution to greenhouse gas production and global warming. The more you know.)

Twitch Prime is included with subscriptions to Amazon Prime, which means that along with all of the game stuff listed above (and there's quite a bit more) you'll also get a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, exclusive Twitch emotes and chat badges, free shipping on eligible products from Amazon, and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and all sorts of Kindle ebooks and digital magazines. Subscriptions are $13 per month or $120 per year, with a free one-month trial, right here.

For more giveaway games, be sure to check out our regularly updated list of all the free games you can grab right now. And have a happy Canada Day.