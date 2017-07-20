Try Citadel: Forged With Fire for free this Saturday

Citadel: Forged With Fire is an "online sandbox RPG" announced last week by Blue Isle Studios, the developer of Valley and Slender: The Arrival. And it's apparently well into development, because despite being revealed to the world so recently, it will hold its first open beta this weekend.

The original plan was to hold a closed beta, but the number of signups was so great that the studio decided to forgo the whole application process and open the doors to everyone. "We’ve received a great response from the community and with support from Valve we’d like to invite everyone to play and post their impressions on Citadel: Forged With Fire for free on Saturday,” Blue Isle managing director Alex Tintor said.

“This is just the beginning, as we are committed to delivering a continuous stream of of new content with the goal of ensuring that players always have something new to see and experience each time they play.”

The beta will run from 9 am until midnight ET on July 22, which for those who don't have a calendar handy is this Saturday. During that time you'll be able to simply download the client from Steam and dive in. Citadel: Forged With Fire will be available for purchase on Steam Early Access shortly after the beta ends (July 26, specifically) for $25.

Behold, a trailer.