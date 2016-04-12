Truck Simulator patches deliver hefty new features

SCS has dropped massive updates for American and Euro Truck Simulators, allowing you to look the part of the long-distance haulier at last.

Whether on the autobahn or interstate, know that those at car level will be dangerously distracted thanks to Ultimate Wheel Customisation. In addition to tires and disks, hubs, hub covers and nuts can now be tweaked to your taste.

Making more substantial modifications easier, Steam Workshop support has finally arrived. If you're thinking of getting into the modding business yourself, SCS has released the Steam Workshop Uploader via Steam itself to tie your creations seamlessly into the new service. You've got a dedicated wiki to lend a hand too.

Finally, both games get tweaks and fixes:

UI



[ETS2 only] Traffic offense can be disabled (option)

Navigation path (red line) can be disabled (option)

Disable of hidden Route Advisor popups (option)

Autopark feature can be disabled (option)

Speeding highlight on Route Advisor

Vehicles



Improved truck stability during retarder usage

Smart cruise control can use activated engine brake when no retarder is present

[ATS only] Fixed cruise control locked on by retarder

[ATS only] Multiple position of engine brake

[ATS only] Keyboard steering improved

[ETS2 only] Advanced shifting simulation

[ETS2 only] Real shifter layouts (Scania, Volvo, ZF). To activate them you need to use new profile or remove your custom H-Shifter layouts

Map



[ATS only] Speed limits polished

[ATS only] Speed limits signs enlarged

[ATS only] Stop signs removed from traffic light controlled crossroads

[ATS only] Turn left traffic light added to some crossroads

[ATS only] Certified scales are now working

[ATS only] Traffic light on interstates removed (where possible)

Other

