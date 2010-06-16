TRON: Evolution trailer

TRON: Evolution is due out in time for this year's new film: Tron: Legacy. Is it a rushed job? Tim will find out for us later when he gets to see it in action at E3. It isn't the game of the film, though - it's the sequel to a game that is itself is a sequel to the original film. That's better, trust me. Also, here is a pretty trailer setting the scene for the game. Frisbee death go.

I won't lie: I want to throw a frisbee at someone and have them explode. It's not likely that TRON will fail me in this regard, but it might. Stay tuned for Tim's impressions later.