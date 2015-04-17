Trine 3 is out in Early Access next week

Charming three-way platformer series Trine continues next week, with the release of Trine 3. If the release date seems surprisingly early—it was only announced last month—so too might the method of its release. The game is being dropped into Steam Early Access on April 21.

Why Early Access? Developer Frozenbyte explains:

"Trine 3 is our first move towards 3D-gameplay in the Trine series," they write, "so we wanted to get in touch with our player-base in an early enough phase to collect feedback on the new gameplay features, so we can tweak those into the right direction. Early Access can hopefully provide us with lots of players willing to do this."

The Early Access version will contain the first two maps, with Frozenbyte promising the full version will be "significantly longer". They hope to launch the full version of the game "during/after summer 2015".