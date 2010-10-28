Tribes Universe looking for alpha testers

On Monday, of Hi-Rez Studios, the creators of Global Agenda, announced that they're working on a new Tribes game. Now they're putting out a call for alpha testers. Read on for details on how to sign up.

Head to the Tribes Universe site for your chance to get in on the testing. To apply you'll need to answer several questions concerning your previous experience with Tribes and MMOs in general. Hi-Rez have said that they'll be giving priority to high level Global Agenda players, so if you have a top level Global Agenda character, it might be a good idea to mention it.

