Tribes: Ascend's mental math showcased in new trailer

http://youtu.be/iBKUFIqNAOk

Do not adjust your monitor; it's perfectly normal for complex calculus to flash before your eyes when waging war in Tribes' high-speed battlefield. Today Hi-Rez publishes a video that expresses the unique, blackboard-like brains of skilled players in Tribes: Ascend. The game is due next year, though it's sort of soft-launched already—you can access the beta immediately by pre-ordering or by finding yourself a key.

