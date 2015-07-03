Trials Fusion trailer details Awesome Level Max expansion

Trials Fusion's Awesome Level Max expansion is out July 14th, and among other things it lets you play as a unicorn-riding cat wielding a firearm. That doesn't sound as funny as it did at E3 the other week, but it still might elicit a few chuckles before another thousand frustrating deaths turn our upside-down-frowns upside-down.

Because Ubisoft, a new trailer has appeared to let us know what we're in for: namely a new adventure as the animal pair above, plus classic Trials tracks, fan-made tracks and more.

Awesome Level Max is split up into two parts: the aforementioned 'Awesome Adventure' that "also includes eight new classic Trials tracks, various mini-games and an entertaining soundtrack", and the 'RedLynx vs. All-Stars Tracks' pack.

That's "a collection of more than 20 new tracks pitting RedLynx’s own track creators against the very best track creators across the world. The development team has collaborated closely with the fans over the past year, and half of the RedLynx vs. All-Stars tracks have been created by the best builders among the Trials Fusion community".

We gave Trials Fusion 85% last year, and it didn't even have any cats or unicorns in it.