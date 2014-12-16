Transformers Universe to shut down at the end of January

Less than six months after the free-to-play MMO Transformers Universe went into open beta, Jagex and Hasbro have announced that it is closing down. Both companies are "hugely disappointed" by the outcome but say it's necessary as they "realign their plans and focuses for 2015."

The game will continue to run until January 31, 2015, although as of today, new accounts cannot be created, nor can relic bundles or starter packs be purchased. After that, the servers and forums will be taken offline, but game accounts will be maintained until March 31 to allow for the wrap-up of any final robobusiness.

The good news for players, particular those who sprung for the $450 Founders Pack, is that everyone's getting their money back. Refunds for Founders Packs, relic bundles, and starter packs should all be processed within the next 30 days; players who haven't received a refund by January 16 should contact Jagex support to look into the matter.

"Once again we want to thank all of the players that have played Transformers Universe and all those that have worked on the project. We’re sure you have thoughts and feelings that you’d like to share on this, so please do so on our forums," the development team wrote in the shutdown announcement. "Please bear in mind that this is obviously a challenging time for all involved, especially the CM team. There will be plenty of things we can’t comment on, so please respect their position."

Transformers Universe was originally announced all the way back in the summer of 2011, but earlier this year transitioned from a conventional MMO to a "massively online tactical action game."