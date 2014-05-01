Transformers Universe Founders program includes $450 Cybernite pack

Developer Jagex Games could have made Transformers Universe a MOBA, but instead it calls the game a MOTA (massively online tactical action game). Which, really, is a unique name for a third-person, class-based multiplayer action game. Maybe a little bit like Smite , but with a few Transformers-specific twists. If that sounds like something you're ready to pay for, the developer announced its Founder's program today.

The Founders packages for Transformers Universe start at a Bronze level for $45 and go all the way up to Cybernite for $450. All packs will get you immortalized in the Founders Honor Roll, an Avatar and title, some in-game currency, and varying amounts of times with the game's Season Pass. Beyond that, the more expensive packages will get you early access to more characters and other in-game items. The $450 Cybernite pack will also a limited run figurine for your desk, car, or anywhere one shows off a limited edition Transformer.

What these founders packs don't buy you is a spot in the game. For that, you can sign up for the game's beta , which is scheduled to launch later this year.

For more on Transformers Universe, our visit to Jagex's Cambridge HQ in 2012 is a great breakdown of how it feels to play the game.