Tomb Raider trailer has drowning, falling, screaming

[bcvideo id="973601280001"]

Lara manages to go to hell and back in the space of three minutes of footage that make up the first Tomb Raider trailer, which shows her avoiding certain death several times to reach the shores of the explorable island on which the game takes place. The CG video above looks incredible, of course, but the screenshots we've seen of Tomb Raider so far show that the in-game graphics aren't a world away from the cinematics. You can find out more about the Tomb Raider reboot in our Tomb Raider preview , or the official Tomb Raider site .