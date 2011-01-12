First Tomb Raider screenshots released

The first images of the new Tomb Raider game have arrived, showing Lara exploring a dangerous network of caves inhabited by occult obsessed axemen. You'll find them all after the jump.

Head here for more information on the Tomb Raider reboot, or check out the official Tomb Raider site. You can click on each image to see it full size, which is definitely worth doing to get a closer look at the almost photo-realistic levels of detail on show. In the first image there's also an on screen cue to press the left and right triggers, could it be a quick time event?