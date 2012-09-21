Today's other news: Mass Effect 3 weekend event, Assassin's Creed 3 diary, trains, and more

In today's news we didn't post: Mass Effect 3's next weekend event , a new Assassin's Creed 3 dev diary , and a train ride with the internet irony squad. Also today, Torchlight II was released . Between that, Borderlands 2, Black Mesa Source, and FTL, it's a wonder no one here has suddenly come down with the flu or been temporarily crippled by a freak spelunking accident. Much more below.
- Mass Effect 3's Operation Patriot multiplayer event happens this weekend . Also, BioWare is now outsourcing copy writing to US politicians.
- The fourth and final Assassin's Creed 3 developer diary video is up. People talk about history while others are murdered in their throats.
- Diablo III, World of Warcraft, and StarCraft II are finally getting an "appear offline" option . What are you hiding from, huh? You don't like it when I join your Diablo III session and complain that you teleport to town too much? And can I pls have ur crossbow pls??
- First gameplay trailer for Day One: Garry's Incident , a survival FPS featuring steampunk spiders and screaming psychedelic primates.
- The Castle Crashers Steam page is up , and it's out on September 26th.
- Card Hunter's PAX trailer is on YouTube . A bit belated, so now it's hunting for an apology card.
- There's a new Lord of the Rings Online developer diary about the Riders of Rohan expansion.
- The first Magic: The Gathering - Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 DLC expansion decks are now available on Steam.
- Train-hype train: Train Simulator 2013 released on Steam , now with more Steam Workshop.
- PvZ Zombies Gangnam Style makes us very uncomfortable.
That's today's list! Feel free to share any other PC gaming news we may have skipped.