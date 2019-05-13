Today only: get an ASUS RTX 2070 graphics card for £449 (save £20), and a free headset worth £60

If you're looking to upgrade your PC, and pop one of the best graphics cards of 2019 in there, then we've found a tempting a deal for you. Right now eBuyer has an ASUS RTX 2070 graphics card for £449, saving you £20 off the regular price. Not only that, you also get a free ASUS TUF H5 Lite headset, worth £50, if you buy the card today. While the regular saving doesn't look all that hot, it's worth noting that the same card is currently listed for £560 on Amazon and other sites, so £449 for an RTX 2070 is a damn good price anyway.

The model on offer is a twin-fan card, with the standard 8GB of GDDR5, and a base clock of 1410Mhz, plus a gaming boost (set as default) of 1635Mhz. While not quite top of the line for RTX 2070 cards, those are decent numbers, and will chew up most games at 4K on higher settings. The twin-cooling is enough too, for most builds, and we like the ASUS cards for reliability and performance generally.

What about the headset? Well, the ASUS TUF H5 isn't one we've had chance to test but a) it's free, so if you already have one of the best gaming headsets, you can always sell it on or keep it as a backup, and b) it has pretty decent stats: 50mm drivers, 7.1 virtual surround sound, a sturdy steel headband, and standard 20-20,000Hz frequency response. Not feature packed, sure, but a decent headset for £60 (at least on paper). In all, a top deal if you're looking for a new graphics card. And if you fancy a fresh headset too, this becomes essential.