Titanfall update will introduce new game modes later this month

In the midst of last week's E3 excitement Respawn quietly announced a bunch of new features for Titanfall, which will be introduced in the game's next major update. The patch will usher in long promised new game modes, as well as other new features including (take a deep breath) Burn Cards for Titans and new voiceover packs. Say goodbye to robot-voiced Betty! You now have two new barkers to choose from in the form of Lisa and Jeeves.

The game modes are the star of the show, though. Marked for Death is a 6v6 mode where each team will host a pilot 'marked for death'. Teams will be required to defend their marked pilot while attempting to rain death upon the opposing team's marked pilot.

Meanwhile, Wingman LTS is a stripped back version of Last Titan Standing. The 2v2 mode will be a “more tactical” version of Last Titan Standing, which is usually just a blind mouse-mashing fight to the death.

Few details were provided on the new Titan Burn Cards but among the perks include “amped weapons” and “enhanced Titan abilities”. New Titan decals will also be available and unlockable upon completion of challenges.

Fingers crossed the new modes prove popular, especially since Respawn removed the Capture the Flag and Pilot Hunter modes as separate playlists last month on the grounds that they weren't popular enough. The update is expected to launch later this month. The first paid DLC pack, Expedition , released last month.