Titanfall: IMC Rising announced as the game's third (and final) DLC pack

Respawn had a brief appearance on the EA Gamescom stage, where they revealed the third and final DLC pack for Titanfall. Called IMC Rising, the pack will contain an additional three maps—successfully surprising no-one.

"Players will fight across three new maps including Backwater, Zone 18 and Sandtrap," explains the Titanfall site's latest news post . It goes on to confirm that IMC Rising will be available for $10—unless, of course, you own the game's Season Pass.

On-stage, Respawn community manager Abbie Heppe also announced that Titanfall would continue to receive free updates, including, she said, "something that we think our fans will be excited about". Hopefully that means new puppy-shaped Titans.

Titanfall's recent Update 05 added a new Black Market for the game's Burn Cards.