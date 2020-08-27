Time loop game Twelve Minutes stars Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Willem Dafoe

Twelve Minutes, which we saw a glimpse of at E3 2019, got a new trailer during Gamescom 2020's Opening Night Live today. The big reveal at the end of the video is the cast: Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Willem Dafoe are the starring voice actors.

The game, which involves a man stuck in a time loop, appears to take place entirely in a top-down view, which gives it a Sims-like look—though with more detailed characters and complex animation.

Twelve Minutes is being made by Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna Interactive. There's no release date, but at last check it was supposed to be out this year. You can read more about it on its Steam page.