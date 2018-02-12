Three exciting RPGs to check out at the PC Gamer Weekender in 5 days

There’s going to be a lot to see at the PC Gamer Weekender, so you might not have a lot of time to play absolutely everything. With that in mind, here’s three RPGs at the show that you might want to prioritise if you love levelling up.

Firstly there’ll be some behind the scenes chatter about Kingdom Come: Deliverance for you to take in as Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, community and PR manager for Warhorse Studios, takes to the stage on Saturday, February 17. We’d say ‘to spill his guts’, but the idiom sounds a lot more aggressive in relation to the sometimes-violent medieval RPG.

Next we have a decidedly less historical tale from Biomutant—a post-apocalyptic role-playing game that will be present both on stage with a talk on Saturday, but also in playable form for everyone at the show to have a go on. It has duck-headed robots, so there’s sure to be a lot of interest in this one.

Finally, a game that’s not pure role-playing, but an interesting hybrid. SpellForce 3 is set in a fantasy world recovering from a war between mages and the forces of the crown. As well as playing a hero that you level up, you also recruit units into a growing army that you command, RTS-style.

As well as this selection of role-playing games, you’ll also be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99, though you can snip 20 percent off that price when you use the code PCG at checkout.