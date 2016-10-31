THQ Nordic buys Delta Force and the rest of NovaLogic's back catalogue

In August, Nordic Games rebranded as THQ Nordic—a move which followed its acquisition of several free agent THQ franchises two years prior. Today, the Austrian studio has announced its purchase of NovaLogic and all of its game series.

Although Nordic hasn't announced any new games, it now owns the rights to the likes of the Delta Force series, the Comanche series, the Armored Fist series, and the F-22 series, as well as a number of other game licenses spanning NovaLogic's 30 year profile.

Speaking to the deal, NovaLogic's CEO and founder John Garcia cited Nordic's "agility and acumen" as key to moving his decision to pass the baton and help move his company forward. Nordic's business and product development director Reinhard Pollice said this:

"NovaLogic pioneered military simulations and military-themed multiplayer shooters with vehicular combat and also clearly targeted at an adult audience.

"We are extremely satisfied with the new additions to our portfolio, and also very thrilled about how to continue some of said franchises, we are open for talks in this regard if any developer approaches us with a concept for a potential sequel to any IP."

Alongside the 13 unannounced projects it is said to have in the pipeline—the majority of which are "based on former THQ owned IPs and franchises"—it'll be interesting to see what THQ Nordic does with NovaLogic's games into the future.