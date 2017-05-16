This week's LawBreakers closed beta will feature a new map and character

LawBreakers is having its second closed beta session this week, kicking off Thursday and running until Sunday. While that's exciting for those with access to the beta, better still is the new playable character which will feature in it. Known as the Wraith, this cyber-ninja character can triple jump, wall jump, and "stab people with an exploding blade". Folks, it doesn't get much better than this.

The Wraith can also slow down time and reportedly has a very cool slide ability – cool, according to Cliff Bleszinski, who features in the dev blog below. He also briefly shows off the new Reactor map, and introduces a new Blitz Ball mode.

Meanwhile, the Vanguard can now "fire her gun while using afterburns", among other changes which will be detailed imminently. To register for the beta click over here, and to read our recent interview with Bleszinski, look no further. Here's the video: