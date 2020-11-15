Popular

This week in PC gaming: Halo 4 hits PC, AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT release

By

New GPUs drop just in time to finish the fight (for the fourth time).

This Week in PC Gaming - Nov 15 to Nov 21

November 16

Phantom Brigade (Early Access EGS)

November 17

Halo 4

November 18

AMD Radeon RX 6800/6800 XT release

November 20

BloodRayne 1+2: Terminal Cut

