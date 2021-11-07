Popular

This Week in PC Gaming: Forza Horizon 5, Football Manager 2022 and GTA Trilogy

This week is all about cars, liquid football and more cars.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until they stop making PC Games, whichever comes first.

This week we're talking about fast cars in Forza Horizon 5, scouting for your next Balloon d'Or winner in Football Manager 2022 and revisiting the past in GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition. 

The PC gaming forecast is all about Riot Games' new Netflix show, Arcane, and we get a special visit from some very good boys.

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the deputy guides editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
