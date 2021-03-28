This week in PC gaming: Evil Genius 2, Kingdom Hearts, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Outriders

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

This Week in PC Gaming - March 28 to April 03

March 30

Evil Genius 2 - World domination strategy

Kingdom Hearts - Final Fantasy meets Disney

Shelter 3 - Elephant mom simulator

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - VO and new quests hit our 2019 GotY

April 1

Outriders - 3rd-person looter shooter

Half-Life: Alyx is 40% off, Now - March 31

One of the best VR games ever made is also a Half Life game, and now it's 40% off.

Explore Lara Croft's manor in Fortnite, Now - March 31

Wow, who woulda thought, two brands crossing over? Welp, it's true! You can explore Lara Croft's mansion in Fortnite of all places. Solve some puzzles and get a free spray. Neato. Wonder if this kinda thing will catch on. Now through March 31.