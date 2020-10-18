Popular

This week in PC gaming: Amnesia: Rebirth, Doom Eternal expansion, Steam Digital Tabletop Fest

By

October can't pass without giving us a good new horror game.

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live. 

October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth

Rogue (Steam)

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Ones, Pt. 1

October 21

Tenderfoot Tactics

ScourgeBringer (leaving Early Access)

Steam Digital Tabletop Fest begins

October 23

The Outer Worlds (Steam)

Pumpkin Jack

Transformers: Battlegrounds

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments