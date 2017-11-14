This War of Mine gets Father's Promise DLC and a steep discount

To commemorate the three-year anniversary of grim survival game This War of Mine, today developer 11 Bit Studios released Father's Promise, the first episode of a new DLC series which "focuses on narrative over pure survival." It's now available on Steam for $2.

The season pass for This War of Mine: Stories goes for $5, with more episodes to come in 2018. Additionally, through Tuesday, November 28, This War of Mine itself is available for $4 at 80 percent off.

"Father’s Promise is a story-driven experience based on an audio-drama by award-winning Polish author Łukasz Orbitowski," 11 Bit says. "You take on the role of Adam, a father trying to save his daughter from the horrors of war and escape the besieged city. Follow their steps and discover a story of love, hate, and sacrifice."

11 Bit says Stories episodes will introduce new systems as well as characters. For example, Father's Promise features new dialogue functionality and a "clue searching" system. It also includes four new areas, and reworks five existing areas.

While we enjoyed This War of Mine, as we said in our review, its survival elements sometimes felt like obstacles to its compelling storytelling, so it's promising to see it double down on the latter.