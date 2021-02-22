This Valheim player built a rustic Millennium Falcon fit for a Viking

If a game has building mechanics, you can be sure it'll only be a matter of time before someone recreates the Millennium Falcon in it. And so, three weeks after release, a crafty Valheim player has built a rustic recreation of the famous ship inside the popular Viking survival sandbox.

Revealed on Reddit yesterday (and spotted by PCGamesN), the Millennium Longboat is definitely one of the more unusual builds we've seen. Using some cleverly laid-out torches to simulate engines and indicators, the ship certainly looks the part—but the real charm comes once you climb the boarding ramp and step inside.

The Falcon's interior has been fully mapped out, from the central corridor to the ship's iconic cockpit. But Solo's ship has never looked so cosy, built of wooden logs and lit by warm torches. Outer Wilds had the right idea — timber spaceships are a strong look, and we definitely deserve to see more log cabins hurtling through space.

This isn't even the only wooden starship Parker has been busy crafting, either. Mere hours after posting the Falcon, he posted a clip of the U.S.S. Enterprise. It's a little fiddlier than the Falcon, and not quite to scale. Parker notes that he needed to use debug mode, and regrets that the palm tree supports were unavoidable. But the starship Valheim still comes with a condensed interior, featuring an adorable bridge with an open-air viewscreen. Full warp to Valhalla, Lieutenant Olaf.

Valheim continues to be wildly popular, reaching half a million concurrent players on Steam over this past weekend—and while these ships are impressive, the community has been busy building some gorgeous (if grounded) homes of their own. Developer Iron Gate has outlined a loose roadmap for the coming months, but sadly, it seems vacant of any functionality for getting these starships into the sky.