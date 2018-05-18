This Thermaltake case with tempered glass panels is only $30 after rebate

The days of having a pay a premium for a case with a tempered glass side panel are now firmly in the rear view mirror. There are several affordable cases that now use tempered glass instead of acrylic, and if you can catch one on sale, even better. To that end, Thermaltake's Core G21 mid-tower is available from Newegg for $29.99 after rebate.

It's listed on sale for the next six days for $54.99, down from its $69.99 price, which itself is pretty reasonable. However, there's a $25 mail-in-rebate available that brings the cost down from reasonable to downright cheap.

There are actually two tempered glass panels on this case—one that is relatively clear to show off your build, and a tinted panel on the other side. The tinted panel allows you to display up to four storage drives (two 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch) installed behind the motherboard tray, while helping to hide what could be a nest of cables. And you can install up to two more 2.5-inch drives in front.

Overall it's a nice looking case for the money. You can find it here.

