This Soulcalibur 6 mod lets you dunk on Geralt as Bernie Sanders

A Soulcalibur 6 mod lets you become this month's favourite meme, pitting a chair-bound Bernie Sanders against the might of fighters like Geralt and 2B.

It doesn't take much to become a meme these days, huh? Last week, the Vermont congressman took over the internet and overshadowed Inauguration Day celebrations when he… sat in a chair. His grumpy demeanour personifying how pretty much everyone has been feeling for the last year, creative people have been putting Bernie absolutely everywhere in video games, from Skyrim's starting death wagon to giving Persona's Igor a break in the Velvet Room.

Now, DeviantArt's user619 has replaced Soulcalibur 6's male custom character with chair-sitting Bernie Sanders. He doesn't have any animations, instead just wildly throwing his body around, chair 'n' all, with whatever character's weapon you assign him—user619 uses Azwel for all their demos, but I would have loved to see Voldo or Yoshimitsu's batshit crazy moveset on a stationary man in his chair.

It takes a little bit of faffing around to get set up (as most character replacement mods do), but if you feel like taking on the likes of Nightmare and Zasalamel as a mitten-clad old man, it'll be worth it. User619 also does a ton of other character replacement mods, such as Final Fantasy 7's Tifa or Loba from Apex Legends.

You can get the Bernie mod here, and check out user619's other mods on their DeviantArt page. You can also check out SoulCalibur Sanders in action in the 16-minute demo video above.