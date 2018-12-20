This Ryzen 7 2700X desktop with a Radeon RX 590 is on sale for $1,000

Sure, the Xbox One has gained mouse and keyboard support, but we still prefer to game on a PC, thank you very much. If you do too and are in the market for a new system, CyberPowerPC's Gamer Supreme sports a robust spec sheet, and is on sale for $999.99 right now.

That's down from its $1,589.99 list price, which is a bit inflated. Still, you're basically paying for the price of parts, and even a tad less. Those parts, by the way, consist of a liquid cooled Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 16GB of RAM, Radeon RX 590 graphics card, and a 240GB SSD paired with a 2TB HDD. It also comes with codes for three free games.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | Ryzen 7 2700X | RX 590 | $999.99

