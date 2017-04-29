This ridiculous PC is also a fish tank with live fish

When I went hunting for crazy cases at DreamHack Austin this weekend, I wasn't expecting to find anything quite like this. The Sea Drive is a brilliant custom case made by Cameron Watkins of CWE Cases that's part computer, part fully-functional fish tank. You can see it in action in the video above.

Watkins, who's playing in the Rocket League tournament at DreamHack, told me he built it for DreamHack's case mod competition this year. The Sea Drive currently houses eight live GloFish that react to its blacklight LEDs. It's a glorious thing to behold, especially considering it's still got a GTX 1080 kicking at its core. That being said, hopefully neither the water cooling or the tank itself springs a leak before the weekend is over.

Keep an eye out tomorrow for our round-up of the coolest cases we've seen at DreamHack so far.