This player-made Fortnite superhero film is awesome

Last week, Epic kicked off its #FortniteBlockbuster—a contest designed to put players' filmmaking skills to the test. "Every hero needs a story and we invite you to show us yours," said the dev. "Use the Fortnite replay system and a little in-game movie set magic to make a blockbuster hit highlighting the heroes of Season 4 and their adventures."

Entries are now closed (Epic is judging the contest behind closed doors), but Sonny Evans' 'The Final Fight' is great. We've posted about Evans' neat Nat Geo-style PUBG nature documentaries in the past, but this is something special.

In five minutes, The Final Fight tells the tale of Carbide's final mission to infiltrate the missile silo. There, he meets Omega and his minions for a final showdown, "before the the world as we know it ends and Season 5 begins."

Check it out:

Contest finalists will receive V-Bucks, while a grand prize winner will have their creation featured in-game, presented to the Fortnite community on the Risky Reels screen. They'll also have the title of their film displayed on a marquee and a poster of their film shown in-game.

Judged across three headings—Creativity, Mastery and Fortnite-ness—entries must capture the essence of Fortnite, show replay system skills, and display an understanding of the battle royale's fourth season. Again, entries for #FortniteBlockbuster are now closed, but head this way for more information on the process. Check out more contest entries on YouTube.