This HP Omen gaming laptop wields a GTX 1650 and is on sale for $769 today

Sure, you could spend well over a grand getting your hands on the best gaming laptop that money can buy, but the higher you go in price, the lower the bang for buck, typically. On the opposite end of the spectrum, spending too little can come with too many compromises. There is a wide ranging middle ground, and HP's Omen 15t falls squarely in it.

As configured, the Omen 15t lists for $989.99, but it's on sale for $769.99 right now. That gets you a decent mix of hardware, including a Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive.

This is a customizable laptop, so depending on your budget, you can alter the configuration. For example, if you prefer more storage over faster storage, you can swap the 256GB SSD for a 1TB hard drive, for a $10 up charge. Or for $250 more, you can bump the GPU up to a more muscular GeForce RTX 2060.

If the Omen 15t is not appealing to you, check out our roundup of this week's cheap gaming laptop deals for more options.